Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Who is The Liquidator and what is his location?

The Liquidator is the codename of a mysterious NPC in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. After you complete the Broadcast story quest by climbing the VNC Tower (and whether or not you open the VNC Tower safe, and find the VNC Tower Inhibitor), he’ll be waiting on the roof of another tall building south of the VNC Tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the elevator on the ground floor of the VNC Tower and press 2 to go to the roof. From there, jump south (and a little west) and use your Paraglider to reach the roof of the next skyscraper. It’s a long way, so you might need to buff your stamina or upgrade your Paraglider first.

Related: What is the max stamina level in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Find the Liquidator on the east side of the roof. He’ll know your name, and will greet you and ask how your search is going. Talk to him and he’ll eventually magically make a small crate appear, and then vanish just as magically. Ask him who he is and he’ll tell you he’s from the B6-13 region. Ask him how he got in here, and he won’t tell you; he’ll just talk about his admiration for the Nightrunners instead. The Liquidator is not himself a Nightrunner. He’s with the LDPD (Level Design Police Department), his real name is Kajetan, and he is looking for a fugitive named Margarita Connor. None of these details is exactly canon, so treat The Liquidator as a kind of an in-joke that ties in with some of Dying Light 2’s easter eggs. Speaking of easter eggs, look inside that crate he gave you, and you’ll find the blueprint for the Cyber Hands 2177.