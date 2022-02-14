How to find Military Tech airdrops and upgrade your Paraglider in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

To upgrade the Paraglider (and other Nightrunner tools) in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you need to visit a Craftmaster and give them Old World Money and Military Tech in return for the upgrade. Old World Money is easy to come by, mainly by collecting and selling valuables, but Military Tech is rare, and can usually only be obtained from airdrop crates. To loot an airdrop crate, you first have to find one.

Go to a high vantage point anywhere in Old Villedor or the Central Loop. and have a good look around with your binoculars. Look particularly closely at the tops of other tall buildings, as this is usually where airdrops are found. Airdrops you’ve already discovered will be marked with a parachute icon on your map, and those whose crates you’ve already looted will have a check mark on that icon.

Some airdrops are in locations that can only be accessed if you have the Grappling Hook, but many can be reached using regular parkour. Obviously though, the higher your stamina, the easier they’re going to be to reach. You’ll know you’re close to an airdrop when you see a collapsed parachute draped over some scenery. Remember that the Military Tech is always in the separate side section that you open with your GRE Key. The good news is that you’ve now got yourself some Military Tech. The bad news is that most Paraglider upgrades require more than one.