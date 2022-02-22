Every change to Gambit in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen update

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen players can expect massive updates to all playlists. While strikes and crucible activities are seeing their fair share of changes, the Gambit activity has been practically reworked. Introduced in Destiny 2: Forsaken, Gambit has been slowly becoming one of the least played activities due to its repetitive nature and long games. In an attempt to revive the playlist and make it more playable for all levels of players, Bungie has made the following changes to Gambit:

General

Added Freelance: Gambit activity node.

Updated Gambit combatant encounter variants.

Combatant energy shield resistance increased.

Increased medium Blocker (Phalanx) vitality from 500 to 1000.

Added Stasis attack to the large Blocker (Knight).

Bank locked waypoint now displays from afar and offscreen.

The rules of Gambit are now displayed in an activity modifier on Gambit and Gambit Freelance.

Gambit now has Gambit-specific loading screen hints.

Ammo

Combatants no longer drop ammo bricks by chance. Ammo finder mods will still function.

Ammo crates now spawn after clearing each front of combatants. Crates give both Heavy and Special ammo.

High-value targets now drop Heavy ammo bricks on death.

Death and Resurrection

Players now drop half of their held Motes when defeated.

Players can be revived by other players two seconds earlier, and auto-respawn is delayed two seconds.

Added player respawn points to all fronts.

Invasions

One of the Mote phase invasions has been removed. Invasions now trigger at 40 and 80 Mote thresholds.

Opponent nameplates are hidden when aiming down sights as invader.

Invaders can no longer see opponents’ Mote count on their nameplate.

Primeval

Primeval gains an invulnerability shield which is removed upon defeating the Primeval Envoys.

Adjusted Primeval health, healing, and Primeval Slayer stack scaling.

Primeval Slayer stacks no longer affect Primeval Envoys, but Primeval Envoys vitality reduced from 2000 to 1000.

Primeval Envoy and Taken now spawn in the Fronts.

Primeval Servitor variant has been removed from Gambit.

Malfeasance quest will now be granted on any Primeval kill.

Bank drain will continue to increment your team’s Mote count even when the opponent team has summoned a Primeval.

Fixes