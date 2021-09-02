Every Costume Pokémon in Pokémon Go

There are hundreds of Pokémon for you to capture in Pokémon Go, and special events are consistently available on the mobile game. A handful of these special events give you access to exclusive Pokémon in costumes that you can capture. For a time, a handful of them could be evolved in their final form with the costume, but Niantic has pulled away from that, reducing the value of Costume Pokémon in general. But they still appear pretty often, and some even have the chance of being shiny. These are all of the Costume Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go.

5th Anniversary Pikachu

Armored Mewtwo

Ash Hat Pichu

Ash Hat Pikachu

Ash Hat Raichu

Baseball cap Croagunk

Bow Smoochum

Charizard Hat Pikachu

Clone Bulbasaur

Clone Charmander

Clone Pikachu

Clone Squirtle

Detective hat Pikachu

Detective hat Raichu

Explorer Pikachu

Festive Pichu

Festive Pikachu

Festive Raichu

Flower crown Blissey

Flower crown Buneary

Flower crown Chansey

Flower crown Eevee

Flower Crown Espeon

Flower Crown Flareon

Flower Crown Glaceon

Flower crown Happiny

Flower Crown Jolteon

Flower Crown Leafeon

Flower crown Pichu

Flower crown Pikachu

Flower crown Raichu

Flower Crown Sylveon

Flower crown Togepi

Flower Crown Umbreon

Flower Crown Vaporeon

Flying Pikachu

Fragment hat Pikachu

Fragment Raichu

Halloween Costume Bulbasaur

Halloween Costume Charmander

Halloween Costume Squirtle

Holiday Cubchoo

Holiday Delibird

Holiday Pikachu

Holiday Stantler

Kariyuushi shirt Pikachu

Libre Pikachu

Litwick-costume Sableye

Lucario Hat Pikachu

Mega Banette Gengar

Meloetta hat Flygon

Meloetta hat Galarian Ponyta

Meloetta hat Galarian Zigzagoon

Meloetta hat Gardevoir

Meloetta hat Pikachu

Mimikyu Pikachu

New Year glasses Slowbro

New Year glasses Slowpoke

New year hat Pichu

New year hat Pikachu

New year hat Raichu

Party hat Pichu

Party hat Pikachu

Party hat Raichu

Party hat Raticate

Party hat Wobbuffet

Party hat Wurmple

Pikachu visor Bulbasaur

Pikachu visor Charmander

Pikachu visor Squirtle

Pop Star Pikachu

Rayquaza Hat Pikachu

Red party hat Bulbasaur

Red party hat Charmander

Red party hat Eevee

Red party hat Gengar

Red party hat Nidorino

Red party hat Pikachu

Red party hat Squirtle

Rock Star Pikachu

Safari Hat Pikachu

Spring Pikachu

Straw Hat Pikachu

Summer hat Pichu

Summer hat Pikachu

Summer hat Raichu

Sunglasses Blastoise

Sunglasses Squirtle

Sunglasses Wartortle

Top hat and bowtie Kirlia

Top hat Shinx

Umbreon Hat Pikachu

Winter hat Pichu

Winter hat Pikachu

Winter hat Raichu

Witch hat Pichu

Witch hat Pikachu

Witch hat Raichu

World cap Pikachu

World cap Raichu

More costumed Pokémon are added to Pokémon Go each year. We’ll be updating this guide with additional choices as they release.