Every Costume Pokémon in Pokémon Go
A Pokémon in disguise.
There are hundreds of Pokémon for you to capture in Pokémon Go, and special events are consistently available on the mobile game. A handful of these special events give you access to exclusive Pokémon in costumes that you can capture. For a time, a handful of them could be evolved in their final form with the costume, but Niantic has pulled away from that, reducing the value of Costume Pokémon in general. But they still appear pretty often, and some even have the chance of being shiny. These are all of the Costume Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go.
- 5th Anniversary Pikachu
- Armored Mewtwo
- Ash Hat Pichu
- Ash Hat Pikachu
- Ash Hat Raichu
- Baseball cap Croagunk
- Bow Smoochum
- Charizard Hat Pikachu
- Clone Bulbasaur
- Clone Charmander
- Clone Pikachu
- Clone Squirtle
- Detective hat Pikachu
- Detective hat Raichu
- Explorer Pikachu
- Festive Pichu
- Festive Pikachu
- Festive Raichu
- Flower crown Blissey
- Flower crown Buneary
- Flower crown Chansey
- Flower crown Eevee
- Flower Crown Espeon
- Flower Crown Flareon
- Flower Crown Glaceon
- Flower crown Happiny
- Flower Crown Jolteon
- Flower Crown Leafeon
- Flower crown Pichu
- Flower crown Pikachu
- Flower crown Raichu
- Flower Crown Sylveon
- Flower crown Togepi
- Flower Crown Umbreon
- Flower Crown Vaporeon
- Flying Pikachu
- Fragment hat Pikachu
- Fragment Raichu
- Halloween Costume Bulbasaur
- Halloween Costume Charmander
- Halloween Costume Squirtle
- Holiday Cubchoo
- Holiday Delibird
- Holiday Pikachu
- Holiday Stantler
- Kariyuushi shirt Pikachu
- Libre Pikachu
- Litwick-costume Sableye
- Lucario Hat Pikachu
- Mega Banette Gengar
- Meloetta hat Flygon
- Meloetta hat Galarian Ponyta
- Meloetta hat Galarian Zigzagoon
- Meloetta hat Gardevoir
- Meloetta hat Pikachu
- Mimikyu Pikachu
- New Year glasses Slowbro
- New Year glasses Slowpoke
- New year hat Pichu
- New year hat Pikachu
- New year hat Raichu
- Party hat Pichu
- Party hat Pikachu
- Party hat Raichu
- Party hat Raticate
- Party hat Wobbuffet
- Party hat Wurmple
- Pikachu visor Bulbasaur
- Pikachu visor Charmander
- Pikachu visor Squirtle
- Pop Star Pikachu
- Rayquaza Hat Pikachu
- Red party hat Bulbasaur
- Red party hat Charmander
- Red party hat Eevee
- Red party hat Gengar
- Red party hat Nidorino
- Red party hat Pikachu
- Red party hat Squirtle
- Rock Star Pikachu
- Safari Hat Pikachu
- Spring Pikachu
- Straw Hat Pikachu
- Summer hat Pichu
- Summer hat Pikachu
- Summer hat Raichu
- Sunglasses Blastoise
- Sunglasses Squirtle
- Sunglasses Wartortle
- Top hat and bowtie Kirlia
- Top hat Shinx
- Umbreon Hat Pikachu
- Winter hat Pichu
- Winter hat Pikachu
- Winter hat Raichu
- Witch hat Pichu
- Witch hat Pikachu
- Witch hat Raichu
- World cap Pikachu
- World cap Raichu
More costumed Pokémon are added to Pokémon Go each year. We’ll be updating this guide with additional choices as they release.