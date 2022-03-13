Every drink recipe in Genshin Impact’s Of Drink A-Dreaming event
Become the best bartender.
The Of Drink A-Dreaming event is a brand new event in Genshin Impact where you can take the mantle of a bartender and create some new drinks. Each drink uses a different amount of ingredients and allows you to mix and match in creative ways. Different customers will want each and every drink as well, so it’s important to unlock all of them.
The Bartender Challenge features tons of recipes that you may not have unlocked, meaning you won’t know how to make them. You won’t be able to get the best score possible without knowing how to mix every drink. We’ve compiled a full list of every single recipe you can make in the new Of Drink A-Dreaming event!
Coffee Recipes
|Athenaeum
|x3 Coffee
|Moonlit Alley
|x1 Coffee, x1 Milk, x1 Cocoa Paste
|Foamy Reef
|x2 Coffee, x1 Fizzy Water
|Golden Eden
|x2 Coffee, x1 Milk
|Night of Swirling Stars
|x1 Coffee, x2 Milk
|Caramel Pinecone
|x1 Coffee, x1 Milk, x1 Caramel
Tea Recipe
|Misty Garden
|x3 Tea
|Love Poem
|x1 Tea, x1 Milk, x1 Caramel
|Scholar’s Afternoon
|x2 Tea, x1 Milk
|Brightcrown
|x1 Tea, x2 Milk
|Boreal Watch
|x1 Tea, x1 Milk, x1 Mint
|Laughter and Cheer
|x1 Tea, x1 Milk, x1 Cocoa Paste
|Tart Brilliance
|x2 Tea, x1 Lemon
Juice Recipe
|Gray Valley Sunset
|x3 Juice
|Snow-Covered Kiss
|x1 Juice, x2 Milk
|Birch Sap
|x2 Juice, x1 Lemon
|Sweet Cider Lake
|x1 Juice, x2 Milk
|Dawning Dew
|x2 Juice, x1 Fizzy Water
|Barbatos’ Boon
|x1 Juice, x1 Fizzy Water, x1 Mint
Blend Recipe
|Stroke of Night
|x1 Coffee, x1 Tea, x1 Milk
|Dusk
|x1 Tea, x2 Juice
That’s all of the drink recipes you can make in Genshin Impact’s Of Drink A-Dreaming event! Now you can make all the drinks in the Bartender Challenge event without experimenting too much.