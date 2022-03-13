Every drink recipe in Genshin Impact’s Of Drink A-Dreaming event

The Of Drink A-Dreaming event is a brand new event in Genshin Impact where you can take the mantle of a bartender and create some new drinks. Each drink uses a different amount of ingredients and allows you to mix and match in creative ways. Different customers will want each and every drink as well, so it’s important to unlock all of them.

The Bartender Challenge features tons of recipes that you may not have unlocked, meaning you won’t know how to make them. You won’t be able to get the best score possible without knowing how to mix every drink. We’ve compiled a full list of every single recipe you can make in the new Of Drink A-Dreaming event!

Coffee Recipes

Athenaeum x3 Coffee Moonlit Alley x1 Coffee, x1 Milk, x1 Cocoa Paste Foamy Reef x2 Coffee, x1 Fizzy Water Golden Eden x2 Coffee, x1 Milk Night of Swirling Stars x1 Coffee, x2 Milk Caramel Pinecone x1 Coffee, x1 Milk, x1 Caramel

Tea Recipe

Misty Garden x3 Tea Love Poem x1 Tea, x1 Milk, x1 Caramel Scholar’s Afternoon x2 Tea, x1 Milk Brightcrown x1 Tea, x2 Milk Boreal Watch x1 Tea, x1 Milk, x1 Mint Laughter and Cheer x1 Tea, x1 Milk, x1 Cocoa Paste Tart Brilliance x2 Tea, x1 Lemon

Juice Recipe

Gray Valley Sunset x3 Juice Snow-Covered Kiss x1 Juice, x2 Milk Birch Sap x2 Juice, x1 Lemon Sweet Cider Lake x1 Juice, x2 Milk Dawning Dew x2 Juice, x1 Fizzy Water Barbatos’ Boon x1 Juice, x1 Fizzy Water, x1 Mint

Blend Recipe

Stroke of Night x1 Coffee, x1 Tea, x1 Milk Dusk x1 Tea, x2 Juice

That’s all of the drink recipes you can make in Genshin Impact’s Of Drink A-Dreaming event! Now you can make all the drinks in the Bartender Challenge event without experimenting too much.