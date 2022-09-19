Every Final Fantasy XIV tank mount, ranked

Mounts are a huge deal in every MMO game. There is a certain degree of accomplishment and prestige in owning certain mounts, especially if there are other players that you can show them off to. But that’s true for MMOs in a nutshell anyway. For instance, each tank class in the Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG can earn a specific mount which in turn comes in two earnable variants. With four tank classes in the running, we decided to take a look and rank them according to their looks. So read on as we evaluate the best-looking tank mounts in FFXIV.

What are tank mounts in Final Fantasy XIV and how to earn them?

Each tank class in FFXIV can earn a pair of special mounts by excelling at their role and earning the appropriate achievements. These achievements are a grind, as per the MMO tradition, and earning these mounts is therefore a matter of both prestige and endurance, as well as skill. They come in two variants, with each of them earned through successive achievements — the War and Battle variants.

Ranking the best tank mounts in Final Fantasy XIV

4. War Tiger / Battle Tiger

The Gunbreaker class can earn the sabertooth tiger mounts that seem a bit out of place with the tank class. The kitty is cool looking, but esthetically would fit better for a DPS class and doesn’t really evoke the “Gunbreaker” when you see it. Still, it looks good, especially the Battle Tiger variant, which has extra armor plating, a pair of nose horns to impale your foes on… and cat-boots. So, you’re riding “Puss in Boots” then, if that helps to sell you on it.

To earn these mounts, you will have to complete the Tank You, Gunbreaker II and Tank You, Gunbreaker III achievements. To qualify to earn these achievements, you have to complete 200 dungeons (level 61+), extreme trials (level 61+), unreal trials, level 50/60/70/80 duty roulette dungeons, or duty roulette leveling duties while playing as a Gunbreaker tank.

3. War Lion / Battle Lion

As is expected of the Paladin class, their mounts are proud and noble lions. However, unlike the previously mentioned tigers, these lions are at least majestic and bulky enough to at least appear like they could carry a tank into battle. However, the area where they can be found lacking aesthetically is in just how bland they look overall. The Battle Lion variant at least rectifies that somewhat, with an armor that makes the mount look like a dangerous ironclad statue. Still, some contrasting colors would’ve done marvels for these felines.

To earn these mounts, you will have to complete the Tank You, Paladin II and Tank You, Paladin III achievements. To qualify to earn these achievements, you have to complete 200 dungeons (level 61+), extreme trials (level 61+), unreal trials, level 50/60/70/80 duty roulette dungeons, or duty roulette leveling duties while playing as a Paladin tank.

2. War Panther / Battle Panther

Rounding out our feline trio are the Panther mounts, ridden into battle by the Dark Knight class. Just like their riders, these mounts are sleek, edgy, and dangerous looking. It seems that most of the cat design ideas went into these guys, as they look nothing like the panthers of our world, making them look like unique specimens. With weird antennae and taller silhouettes than normal panthers, they look like shredding machines deserving of the tank mount title. The armored Battle Panther variant is a further improvement on the concept with its red kabuki-like armor, though the same criticism as the Battle Lion can be pointed out here too — they would’ve benefited from more of a contrast when it comes to armor coloration.

To earn these mounts, you will have to complete the Tank You, Dark Knight II and Tank You, Dark Knight III achievements. To qualify to earn these achievements, you have to complete 200 dungeons (level 61+), extreme trials (level 61+), unreal trials, level 50/60/70/80 duty roulette dungeons, or duty roulette leveling duties while playing as a Paladin tank.

1. War Bear / Battle Bear

The Warrior class rides into battle on the backs of massive, raging bears. This mount looks very appropriate for its class. It’s an absolute unit of a mount with the War Bear variant sporting a tall shoulder ridge and a bloody stain over its head. It tells you all you need to know about both the mount and the rider. The Battle Bear variant looks even more aggressive, with the horned and spiked armor of dark grey contrasting with reds, it looks like a nasty wrecking ball — as it should.

To earn these mounts, you will have to complete the Tank You, Warrior II and Tank You, Warrior III achievements. To qualify to earn these achievements, you have to complete 200 dungeons (level 61+), extreme trials (level 61+), unreal trials, level 50/60/70/80 duty roulette dungeons, or duty roulette leveling duties while playing as a Warrior tank.