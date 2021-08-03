Every Heirloom cosmetic in Apex Legends

Some Apex Legends player chase after Legend skins, some chase after badges, but players would probably be lying if they said they never thought about the coveted Heirloom-tier cosmetics. Heirloom shards are the hardest to get resource in the game, and unlocking Heirloom items without them requires buying out an entire Collection Event. But what are these cosmetics that are so rare people would be willing to drop three figures in order to get them?

Well, there are three types of Heirloom items currently in the game. The main focus is the Melee Weapon Skins, allowing players to have unique run and melee animations. The other item types are unique voice lines and poses involving the character with their melee weapon. One of each type comes in a set, they cannot be purchased separately. Each set costs 150 Heirloom Shards. Now let’s take a look at every Heirloom item in Apex Legends.

All Heirloom Melee Weapons

The most sought-after type of Heirloom cosmetic.

Raven’s Bite

Heirloom Bloodhound Melee Weapon Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

War Club

Heirloom Gibraltar Melee Weapon Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shock Sticks

Heirloom Lifeline Melee Weapon Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Boxing Gloves

Heirloom Pathfinder Melee Weapon Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kunai

Heirloom Wraith Melee Weapon Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cold Steel

Heirloom Bangalore Melee Weapon Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Death Hammer

Heirloom Caustic Melee Weapon Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Too Much Witt

Heirloom Mirage Melee Weapon Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Butterfly Knife

Heirloom Octane Melee Weapon Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dead Man’s Curve

Heirloom Revenant Melee Weapon Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Heirloom Poses

Show off on your Legend banner.

Glory Hound

Heirloom Bloodhound Stance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like a Rock

Heirloom Gibraltar Stance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shock Sticks

Heirloom Lifeline Stance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lights Out

Heirloom Pathfinder Stance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fearless

Heirloom Wraith Stance

Screenshot by Gamepur

No Gun, No Problem

Heirloom Bangalore Stance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hammer Time

Heirloom Caustic Stance

Screenshot by Gamepur

You Really Love Me

Heirloom Mirage Stance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spin and Flick

Heirloom Octane Stance

Screenshot by Gamepur

No Escape

Heirloom Revenant Stance

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Heirloom Voice Lines

Speak your mind.

Honor those who’ve risen

Heirloom Bloodhound Intro Quip

Screenshot by Gamepur

When this is over

Heirloom Gibraltar Intro Quip

Screenshot by Gamepur

Get Wrecked

Heirloom Lifeline Intro Quip

Screenshot by Gamepur

Really amazing moves

Heirloom Pathfinder Intro Quip

Screenshot by Gamepur

Come find me

Heirloom Wraith Intro Quip

Screenshot by Gamepur

I hope you’re not afraid to get your hands dirty

Heirloom Bangalore Intro Quip

Screenshot by Gamepur

I look forward to getting my hands on you

Heirloom Caustic Intro Quip

Screenshot by Gamepur

Excited to see you all in the ring

Heirloom Mirage Intro Quip

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run fast, hit fast, win fast

Heirloom Octane Intro Quip

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t want to see this up close

Heirloom Revenant Intro Quip