Every Heirloom cosmetic in Apex Legends
All Heirloom weapons, poses, and voice lines.
Some Apex Legends player chase after Legend skins, some chase after badges, but players would probably be lying if they said they never thought about the coveted Heirloom-tier cosmetics. Heirloom shards are the hardest to get resource in the game, and unlocking Heirloom items without them requires buying out an entire Collection Event. But what are these cosmetics that are so rare people would be willing to drop three figures in order to get them?
Well, there are three types of Heirloom items currently in the game. The main focus is the Melee Weapon Skins, allowing players to have unique run and melee animations. The other item types are unique voice lines and poses involving the character with their melee weapon. One of each type comes in a set, they cannot be purchased separately. Each set costs 150 Heirloom Shards. Now let’s take a look at every Heirloom item in Apex Legends.
All Heirloom Melee Weapons
The most sought-after type of Heirloom cosmetic.
Raven’s Bite
Heirloom Bloodhound Melee Weapon Skin
War Club
Heirloom Gibraltar Melee Weapon Skin
Shock Sticks
Heirloom Lifeline Melee Weapon Skin
Boxing Gloves
Heirloom Pathfinder Melee Weapon Skin
Kunai
Heirloom Wraith Melee Weapon Skin
Cold Steel
Heirloom Bangalore Melee Weapon Skin
Death Hammer
Heirloom Caustic Melee Weapon Skin
Too Much Witt
Heirloom Mirage Melee Weapon Skin
Butterfly Knife
Heirloom Octane Melee Weapon Skin
Dead Man’s Curve
Heirloom Revenant Melee Weapon Skin
All Heirloom Poses
Show off on your Legend banner.
Glory Hound
Heirloom Bloodhound Stance
Like a Rock
Heirloom Gibraltar Stance
Shock Sticks
Heirloom Lifeline Stance
Lights Out
Heirloom Pathfinder Stance
Fearless
Heirloom Wraith Stance
No Gun, No Problem
Heirloom Bangalore Stance
Hammer Time
Heirloom Caustic Stance
You Really Love Me
Heirloom Mirage Stance
Spin and Flick
Heirloom Octane Stance
No Escape
Heirloom Revenant Stance
All Heirloom Voice Lines
Speak your mind.
Honor those who’ve risen
Heirloom Bloodhound Intro Quip
When this is over
Heirloom Gibraltar Intro Quip
Get Wrecked
Heirloom Lifeline Intro Quip
Really amazing moves
Heirloom Pathfinder Intro Quip
Come find me
Heirloom Wraith Intro Quip
I hope you’re not afraid to get your hands dirty
Heirloom Bangalore Intro Quip
I look forward to getting my hands on you
Heirloom Caustic Intro Quip
Excited to see you all in the ring
Heirloom Mirage Intro Quip
Run fast, hit fast, win fast
Heirloom Octane Intro Quip
You don’t want to see this up close
Heirloom Revenant Intro Quip