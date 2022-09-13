What are the Ornn Artifacts in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)?

While there is only a certain amount of items you can build in Teamfight Tactics (TFT), there are a handful of unique items you can get through other means. In Set 7.5, certain emblems, Radiant items, and the elusive Ornn Artifacts are some great ways to surprise the enemy with new combinations. If you’re interested in the equipment coming from Ornn’s armory, in particular, this guide’s for you.

How do Ornn Artifacts work?

Like all other items in the game, you put Ornn’s Artifacts on your unit to equip them. However, these items often have unique combinations of skills and tricks to help you play the game. Think of Idas‘ Shimmerscale items. Those items often have a money-related twist, so, for example, your Attack Damage can scale with gold. Ornn’s items all do similar things. They take serious inspiration from skills and items from normal League of Legends but with their own TFT twist.

Where do you get Ornn Artifacts?

In the current Set 7.5 set-up, there are two different places to get Ornn Artifacts: augments or Chaos Shrines.

As far as augments go, you have two options. You can get Ornn artifacts with the Portable Forge or the Living Forge. The Portable Forge is a Gold augment that lets you keep one Ornn Artifact out of three choices. Meanwhile, the Living Forge is a Prismatic augment that gives you a random Ornn Artifact every 10 player combats. Therefore, if you get it early, you could have half-a-dozen Ornn items by the end of the game.

You also might be able to find an Ornn Artifact in a Chaos Shrine. After all, the Chaos Shrine gives you a random variety of items. However, because of that same wild randomness, there’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to find one, even if you spend some money rolling for one.

Given the situation, there’s no way to ensure an Ornn Artifact in any given game. However, if you get the option, it can be a lucrative opportunity.

What are the Ornn Artifacts?

Ornn Artifacts are all inspired by previous/current TFT or League of Legends items. Here’s the short list of each artifact and how they work: