Everything we know about Season of Discovery in Pokémon Go – start date, legendary Pokémon, Battle League Season 8, and more

The next season has arrived to Pokémon Go. Starting on June 1, the Season of Discovery will be here. Players will be able to partake in a variety of new events, special research projects, raids, Battle League Season 8 is also happening on May 31, and there are more Pokémon to capture.

Here’s everything we know.

Everything about Pokémon Go’s Season of Discovery

Start date

The Season of Discovery will be happening on June 1. It will be a three-month-long event, so we can expect it to end on August 31. The next season will begin on September 1.

Special Season of Discovery Research Project

We can expect a brand new season-long research project that will be available to every player. Given the length of the previous one from Season of Legends, most players can expect to finish it up during the final months of the Season of Discovery. We’ll learn more details about this during the official announcement.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will also be happening from July 17 to 18. You can purchase your ticket right now to ensure you’re ready for the weekend long event. It’s another virtual celebration players can participate in throughout the world to capture a variety of rare and exclusive Pokémon, and partake in numerous challenges to earn rewards, and a special Mythical Pokémon will be making its appearance.

Battle League Season 8

There were a handful of changes in Pokémon Go’s Battle League for Season 8. Two new moves are being added to the game, Feather Dance and the Rock-type Weather Ball. These two attacks will come to a limited pool of Pokémon, but we can expect it to expand in the future, modifying several movesets.

Here’s the full schedule for Season 8.

The Great League will run from Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, June 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Ultra League and its Premier Cup will run from Monday, June 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, June 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Master League, the Master League Classic, and the Element Cup will run from Monday, June 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Battle during this time to receive twice the Stardust from win rewards and end-of-set rewards.

The Great League and the Great League Remix will run from Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Ultra League and the Ultra League Remix will run from Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Master League, Master League Classic, and the Ultra League Premier Cup will run from Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Battle during this time to receive twice the Stardust from win rewards and end-of-set rewards.

All three leagues will run from Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

