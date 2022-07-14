Everything we know about Skate 4 – Release date, gameplay, features, and more

Following an agonizingly long break, the Skate franchise is coming back. Announced during the EA Play Live showcase in June 2020, the game’s newest entry, titled Skate, closed up the show by promising a game fans of the series have been asking for years. Now a couple years later, we know a little more about what we can expect from the title. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming game.

Everything we know about the new Skate game

Free-to-play and microtransactions

Skate will be a free-to-play title, meaning there is no upfront cost to you to be able to play it. This being said, there will be microtransactions, but they are not supposed to affect gameplay whatsoever. They are merely supposed to be cosmetic and convenience-based. No gameplay content will be locked behind these purchases and there will be no paid expansions. The game is a live service title that you will be able to play nonstop without putting any money down if you so desire.

Right now, we know that Skate will release on mobile, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with current and last generation consoles. Nintendo Switch has not been officially confirmed as of this writing, but we expect it to come there eventually.

Release date

As of this writing, we have no idea when Skate will release. There are some early play tests you can sign up for if you want to give the game a try, but it is still in very early progress of development. We would expect at least another year or two before the game fully comes out.

Gameplay

From what we have seen so far, Skate’s gameplay looks to be similar to what you know from the past. It’s not quite as arcadey as a Tony Hawk game, but not a one-to-one simulation either. All we have seen as of this writing is a lot of very early looks at the game, so things may change. If that happens, we will update this article.