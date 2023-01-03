How to get the Invincible skin in Fall Guys

The Fall Guys crossover with Invincible hit like a punch from Omni-Man: quick and without warning. The collaboration brought several new skins to the game for your beans to wear. The three outfits belong to the characters Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and the man himself, Invincible. Here’s how to find the skin for the show’s eponymous character Invincible.

Where to purchase the Invincible skin in Fall Guys

The Invincible skin won’t be difficult to find. Beginning January 5, and for a limited time, you can log into Fall Guys, head to the store and search for the Invincible skin. It can be found among the other Invincible-related skins and additions added to the game. Once you find it, you will have to purchase it before you can equip it to your bean. However, as of this writing, no price has been listed for the skin. Generally, skins tend to cost just under 1,000 Show-Bucks, so keep that in mind when you go to buy the skin. Once you complete the purchase, you can swap out your bean’s look with the Invincible skin and set off for the Blunderdome.

The Invincible skin stands out with its bright yellow and blue look. The costume mirrors that of the one worn by Mark Grayson and even includes his black signature hair, yellow gloves, and blue boots. Of course, as the spandex fits snuggly to the Fall Guys bean, it forgoes the superhero abs for a more rounded look. The Invincible skin will remain in the store for one week before being replaced with another skin.

Alongside the Invincible skin, you can find and equip two other suits from the Amazon Prime Video show. If you wish, you can choose the Omni-Man skin. It’s a stylish red and white upper costume that includes the downturned face and piercing eyes of Nolan Grayson. Or you could go with the pink and white suit designed and worn by Atom Eve, otherwise known as Samantha Eve Wilkins. To top it all off, you will also find nameplates and nicknames pulled straight from the series and comic books.