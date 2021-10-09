Far Cry 6: Where to find the Criptograma chest and charts in El Dorado Cabins

The El Dorado Cabins Criptograma chest is on a storage tower on the east side of the small town of El Dorado Cabins. The town is in Costa del Mar, Madrugada, south of El Ojo Cenote. Listen out for the sound of wind chimes to locate the tower and the chest. To reach the Criptograma chest, you’ll have to use your grapple to ascend the tower, and to unlock it, you’ll need Criptograma chart #3, the pig, and Criptograma chart #22, the dog.

El Dorado Cabins Criptograma chest map (screenshot by Gamepur)

El Dorado Cabins Criptograma chest location (screenshot by Gamepur)

Criptograma chart #3, the pig, is on a tiny islet southeast of El Dorado Cabins. It’s hanging on a rock and you’ll have to wade quite far out into the water to reach it. Look out for blue paint marking its location and again, listen out for wind chimes.

Criptograma chart #3, the pig map (screenshot by Gamepur)

Criptograma chart #3, the pig location (screenshot by Gamepur)

Criptograma chart #22, the dog, is at the southernmost tip of the triangular peninsula on which El Dorado Cabins is located. It’s hanging on a low, vertical rock face, but it’s easy to reach. As always, the wind chimes and blue paint will help guide your way.

Criptograma chart #22, the dog map (screenshot by Gamepur)

Criptograma chart #22, the dog location (screenshot by Gamepur)

The El Dorado Cabins Criptograma chest contains a piece of gear for your collection, which is a really good reward considering you don’t have to kill anyone to get it.