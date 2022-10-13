Where to find the Blacksmith in Coral Island

There are many important shops and NPCs in Coral Island but one of the most important is the Blacksmith, Pablo. This is because the Blacksmith is needed to upgrade your tools, get ores, and process goods. Similar to games like Stardew Valley, you need to find the Blacksmith before you can actually use their services. Luckily, the Blacksmith in Coral Island is pretty easy to find and you can access his shop very early on. This guide will show you where you can find the Blacksmith in Coral Island.

Blacksmith location in Coral Island

When you start off the game, you will be in front of your house on your ranch. With no idea where to find anything, you are left to wander the island and discover things on your own. You may start off the game collecting farm animals and getting rid of trash, but there might be some who want to quickly get their gear upgraded. For that, you will need the local Blacksmith.

To start things off, head to the east of your Ranch. Going down the eastern path, you will go across two bridges before coming across the town. The first building you should come across is the Community Center. Go past the Community Center to find paved roads. Once there, head north along the paved roads to find more buildings in town.

Pay attention to the left side of the path. After a short walk, you will find the building with a sign marked “Blacksmith.” Interact with the sign to find out the hours for the shop. You can access the Blacksmith’s shop Monday through Friday from 9:00AM to 6:00PM and Saturdays from 9:00AM to 2:00PM. During these times you can go inside and talk to Pablo behind the counter to inquire about his services.