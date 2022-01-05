Fastest Cars in Forza Horizon 5

If you’re playing Forza Horizon 5, we’re going to assume that you’re interested in fast cars. After all, it wouldn’t be a fun racing race if you couldn’t try to accelerate as fast as possible and get as much speed as possible. FH5 features plenty of powerful racing brands, ranging from Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, and even the elusive Koenigsegg. But which cars are the fastest in the fifth installment of this franchise? Let’s take a look.

This list will feature all S2 cars. No X class cars are in Forza Horizon 5 as of 2022.

S2 cars are much faster, in virtually all cases, than S1 cars. Although, one S1 car, the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, does have a perfect 10 Speed stat.

With that said, let’s get into the list.

1965 Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang

Price – 500,000 CR

– 500,000 CR Class – S2/951

– S2/951 Speed – 9.2

We start off with a Hoonigan in the 1965 Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang. This powerful Drift Car can do plenty of damage on drift zones, and on the road. This Mustang has a base Speed stat of 9.2

2013 Ferrari LaFerrari

Price – 1.5M CR

– 1.5M CR Class – S2/934

– S2/934 Speed – 9.4

The next car on this list is a Hypercar. It’s the 2013 Ferrari LaFerrari, a powerful car that has exceptional Handling (9.0), to go along with a very strong 9.4 Speed attribute.

2019 McLaren Speedtail

Price – 2.25M CR

– 2.25M CR Class – S2/910

– S2/910 Speed – 9.6

A fairly new release makes this top list, and that is the 2019 McLaren Speedtail. For 2.25M CR, the 2019 Speedtail comes armed with a 9.6 Speed attribute. It does not have the best Handling stat (7.4), but if you’re looking for great straight-line speed, this one is hard to beat.

2019 Bugatti Divo

Price – 3M CR

– 3M CR Class – S2/958

– S2/958 Speed – 9.6

Fourth on this list is another 2019 make, in the Bugatti Divo. Not only does this have a very impressive 9.6 Speed stat and all-wheel drive, but the Divo also has extremely impressive 9.9 Handling and 10 Acceleration stats.

2012 Hennessey Venom GT

Price – 1.2M CR

– 1.2M CR Class – S2/911

– S2/911 Speed – 9.8

Back to the Hypercars with the 2012 Hennessey Venom GT. This one has exceptional Speed (9.8), but much like with the 2019 McLaren Speedtail, it does not have outstanding Handling (7.4).

2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Price – 2.2M CR

– 2.2M CR Class – S2/913

– S2/913 Speed – 9.9

The fastest S2 car in Forza Horizon 5 that does not have a 10 Speed stat is the 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. The 2011 Veyron came close at 9.9, but it can still bring the heat. And, it does have the 10 Acceleration stat to boot.

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Price – 2.8M CR

– 2.8M CR Class – S2/971

– S2/971 Speed – 10

In Forza Horizon 4, Koenigsegg cars were the top class, and that pretty much remains true in FH5. One of the top cars in the game is the Koenigsegg Jesko from 2020, which has perfect 10s in both Speed and Handling.

2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

Price – 2M CR

– 2M CR Class – S2/980

– S2/980 Speed – 10

Next up on this list is yet another Koenigsegg vehicle. The 2017 Agera has 10 Speed as well, and at somewhat of a reasonable price of 2M CR.

2015 Koenigsegg One 1

Price – 2.8M CR

– 2.8M CR Class – S2/983

– S2/983 Speed – 10

The third Koenigsegg car on this list is the 2015 Koenigsegg One 1. Much like the others, this one has a perfect 10 Speed stat, and a very solid 9.5 Handling stat.

2018 Bugatti Chiron

Price – 2.4M CR

– 2.4M CR Class – S2/927

– S2/927 Speed – 10

Last up on this list is the only non-Koenigsegg S2 car to have a perfect Speed stat: the 2018 Bugatti Chiron. It has just about the same price as compared to the other 10 Speed cars.