FIFA 22: How to complete End of an Era Jermain Defoe SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s officially an End of an Era for one of England’s best strikes in the 21st century, Jermain Defoe. The former West Ham and Tottenham attacker called it a career last month, finishing with Sunderland in the EFL League One. On April 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 honored the former English national team striker with a new End of an Era player item. Users can now complete a limited time SBC, with the reward being a 90 OVR card of Defoe.

So, how can you obtain this card? Let’s take a look.

How to complete End of an Era Defoe SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-3-2-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solution

This SBC should cost around 65,000 Coins in total.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR) LF: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) RF: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) MCM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) RCM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Kalidou Kouliably (86 OVR)

CB Kalidou Kouliably (86 OVR) RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 24.