FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Captains Fernandinho SBC – Requirements and solutions
A leader for Man City.
The FIFA 22 FUT Captains promo continues with a vital part of the Manchester City roster. Midfielder Fernandinho has a new 92 OVR player item in FUT, and it can be obtained via completing a brand new Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 22. So, how can you obtain this card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.
How to complete FUT Captains Fernandinho SBC
In order to complete this SBC. FIFA users will need to complete three different lineups. Here are the requirements for each one:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester City players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
Solutions
Expect to pay around 350,000 Coins for this SBC. It’s a high price, but for a CDM that has solid Pace, fantastic Pace and Dribbling, and links well with Brazilian and Premier League players, that will make it more difficult to obtain. If you have the currency for it, here are some solutions that can help you out:
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)
- LB: TOTW GK Fernando Muslera (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
Brazil
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- CF: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
Premier League
- LST: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)
- RST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LCAM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on April 16.