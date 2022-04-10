FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Captains Fernandinho SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 FUT Captains promo continues with a vital part of the Manchester City roster. Midfielder Fernandinho has a new 92 OVR player item in FUT, and it can be obtained via completing a brand new Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 22. So, how can you obtain this card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete FUT Captains Fernandinho SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this SBC. FIFA users will need to complete three different lineups. Here are the requirements for each one:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Manchester City players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Solutions

Expect to pay around 350,000 Coins for this SBC. It’s a high price, but for a CDM that has solid Pace, fantastic Pace and Dribbling, and links well with Brazilian and Premier League players, that will make it more difficult to obtain. If you have the currency for it, here are some solutions that can help you out:

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) MCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RCM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)

CM Jorginho (85 OVR) LB: TOTW GK Fernando Muslera (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Fernando Muslera (84 OVR) LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

Brazil

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) CF: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Premier League

LST: ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (92 OVR) RST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LCAM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RCAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (84 OVR) RCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 16.