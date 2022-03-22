FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Michail Antonio SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 22 Squad Building Challenge went live on March 22, and it features yet another West Ham player. For the second time this year, an SBC features West Ham striker Michail Antonio, but this card is a Fantasy FUT item. So, how can you add this version of Antonio to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Fantasy FUT Michail Antonio SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-4-1-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solution

This SBC should cost around 100,000 Coins in total.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) CF: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) LM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (86 OVR) LB: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LCB: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 29.