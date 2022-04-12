FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Captains Giorgio Chiellini SBC – Requirements and solutions

Giorgio Chiellini has been a warrior for Juventus and the Italian national team for years, and now the legendary defender is a FUT Captain. On April 12, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new FUT Captains SBC, with the main reward being a 92 OVR player item of Chiellini. So, how can you complete this challenge? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUT Captains Chiellini SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Piemonte Calcio

Starting players – 11

Piemonte Calcio players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 230,000-250,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Piemonte Calcio

LST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) RST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Fernando Muslera (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Fernando Muslera (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) CF: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 19.