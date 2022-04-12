FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Captains Giorgio Chiellini SBC – Requirements and solutions
One of the Serie A’s best.
Giorgio Chiellini has been a warrior for Juventus and the Italian national team for years, and now the legendary defender is a FUT Captain. On April 12, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new FUT Captains SBC, with the main reward being a 92 OVR player item of Chiellini. So, how can you complete this challenge? Let’s take a look.
How to complete FUT Captains Chiellini SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Piemonte Calcio
- Starting players – 11
- Piemonte Calcio players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 230,000-250,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Piemonte Calcio
- LST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTW GK Fernando Muslera (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- CF: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
This challenge will expire on April 19.