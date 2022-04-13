FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Captains Silver Stars Billy Sharp Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Silver Stars challenge on April 13. To keep in line with the theme of the last week, the item of the hour is a FUT Captains player item. Users can now attempt to claim a 74 OVR player item of Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, one that has 85 Pace and 87 Shooting. So, how can you add the former Leeds and Southampton attacker to your roster? Let’s take a look.

FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the FUT Captains Sharp:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Sharp player item.

This challenge expires on April 20.