FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Silver Stars Andreas Skov Olsen Objectives challenge

Football Ultimate Team (FUT) Silver Stars challenges are back for FIFA 22. For those who may be new to FIFA Silver Stars challenges allow users to complete objectives and obtain XP, and obtain an inform Silver player item. For this week, FIFA players can attempt to acquire a 74 OVR Team of the Week player item of Bologna winger Andreas Skov Olsen.

How can you get this card? Let’s go over what you need to know.

FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. All of these objectives must be complete within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a friendly—which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players—in which users can play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge, go to the FUT hub. Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option. Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Silver Stars Olsen:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the 74 OVR Olsen player item.

This challenge expires on October 13.