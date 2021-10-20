FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Silver Stars Randy Nteka Objectives challenge

Last week, FIFA 22 players had a chance to add a 74 OVR Team of the Week item of young Bologna winger Andreas Skov Olsen to their collection. We move to the LaLiga this week, as the new FUT Silver Stars reward is a 74 OVR Team of the Week item of Rayo Vallecano striker Randy Nteka. So, how can you add the French striker to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. All of these objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly—which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players—in which users can play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge, go to the FUT hub. Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option. Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Silver Stars Nteka:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Nteka player item.

This challenge expires on October 27.