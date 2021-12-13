FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Versus Dries Mertens SBC – Requirements and solutions
Napoli’s Mertens gets an upgrade.
On December 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 continued the FUT Versus promo with a new Squad Building Challenge. FIFA users can now attempt to acquire an 86 OVR Fire or Ice card of Napoli attacker Dries Mertens. But in order to get one of these items, be prepared to spend some coins.
How to complete FUT Versus Mertens SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Belgium
- Starting players – 11
- Belgium players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
The Fire and Ice versions have slightly different stats. The Fire version has a bit better Shooting, while the Ice has improved Passing.
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 120,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Belgium
- ST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)
- LW: LW Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTW LF Lars Stindl (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- LST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RCB: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTW GK Igor Akinfeev (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on December 20.
