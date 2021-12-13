FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Versus Dries Mertens SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 continued the FUT Versus promo with a new Squad Building Challenge. FIFA users can now attempt to acquire an 86 OVR Fire or Ice card of Napoli attacker Dries Mertens. But in order to get one of these items, be prepared to spend some coins.

How to complete FUT Versus Mertens SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Belgium

Starting players – 11

Belgium players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – Min. 1

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

The Fire and Ice versions have slightly different stats. The Fire version has a bit better Shooting, while the Ice has improved Passing.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 120,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Belgium

ST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR) LW: LW Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)

LW Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)

CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR) CDM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) LB: TOTW LF Lars Stindl (84 OVR)

TOTW LF Lars Stindl (84 OVR) LCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Serie A TIM

LST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) RST: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR) RCB: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Igor Akinfeev (83 OVR)

TOTW GK Igor Akinfeev (83 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 20.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Versus Christian Pulisic SBC – Requirements and solutions