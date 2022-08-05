FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Julian Brandt & Thorgan Hazard Objectives challenge

It’s time for another FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Objectives challenge in FIFA 22, and this one will have a Bundesliga theme to it. The latest FUT Dynamic Duo challenge features two players from Dortmund: Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard. Both have 94 OVR player items in FIFA, which can be obtained by completing new Objectives that have dropped in Football Ultimate Team. So, how can you get this done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo IV challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete five separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

Related: Are there left foot Skill Moves in FIFA 23?

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1 and select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the friendly called Bundesliga Breakout.

The four objectives are as follows:

Perfect Passing – Assist three goals with at least eight Bundesliga players and three German players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP)

– Assist three goals with at least eight Bundesliga players and three German players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP) Bundesliga Winners – Score using Midfielders in four separate wins with at least eight Bundesliga players and three German players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 50 XP)

– Score using Midfielders in four separate wins with at least eight Bundesliga players and three German players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 50 XP) BVB Alliance – Score 15 goals with at least eight Bundesliga players and three German players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout (rewards are 94 OVR FUTTIES Julian Brandt, Premium Gold Pack, and 50 XP)

– Score 15 goals with at least eight Bundesliga players and three German players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout (rewards are 94 OVR FUTTIES Julian Brandt, Premium Gold Pack, and 50 XP) From Distance – Score an Outside the Box goal in three separate matches with at least eight Bundesliga players, three German players, and 94 OVR FUTTIES Brandt in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

– Score an Outside the Box goal in three separate matches with at least eight Bundesliga players, three German players, and 94 OVR FUTTIES Brandt in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP) Black and Yellow – Play three matches with at least eight Bundesliga players, three German players, and 94 OVR FUTTIES Brandt in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout (rewards are Rare Electrum Players Pack and 50 XP)

Complete all five, and you will receive the 94 OVR Hazard and 300 XP.

Here are the stats for 94 OVR Brandt:

Screenshot by Gamepur

And for Hazard:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Breakout are as follows:

Bundesliga players: Min. 8

Leagues: Min. 3

Loan Players: Max. 3

This friendly is set to Long Range rules. This means a goal scored outside of the box is worth twice as much as one made in the box.

FUT users need to have at least eight Bundesliga players and three German players to participate in the friendly, so the requirements for the objective challenge are baked into the event. Just make sure to build your best squad possible, and add Brandt into your lineup once completing the ‘BVB Alliance’ Objective.

This challenge is slated to expire on August 12.