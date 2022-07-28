FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Djibril Sow SBC – Requirements and solutions

Even though the countdown to FIFA 23 is in full swing, the content for FIFA 22 hasn’t ended just yet. On July 28, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new FUTTIES Squad Building Challenge, with a big reward set as the prize. A beefy 95 OVR player item of Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow is now available in FUT, and it can be obtain by completing this SBC. So, how can you add Sow to your team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUTTIES Sow SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-3-3 [3] formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solution

This Squad Building Challenge should cost around 100,000-110,000 Coins.

At this late stage of the game, Sow should be a very strong option in the middle. Not only does this card have incredible speed, but also 94 Dribbling, 95 Passing, 95 Physical, and 5* Weak Foot. This well-rounded player item should fit in quite nicely in any Bundesliga-themed team.

Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) LM: LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR)

LM Thorgan Hazard (82 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CM: TOTY CM Leon Goretzka (90 OVR)

TOTY CM Leon Goretzka (90 OVR) LCDM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) RCDM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR) LB: TOTS ST Deniz Undav (94 OVR)

TOTS ST Deniz Undav (94 OVR) LCB: CB Nicklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Nicklas Sule (82 OVR) RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB: UEFA CF Memphis Depay (92 OVR)

UEFA CF Memphis Depay (92 OVR) GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on August 4.