FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo III Tammy Abraham & Jordan Veretout Objectives challenge

The FUTTIES promo has entered a new week in FIFA 22, and that means new Objectives challenges. On July 29, EA Sports and the FIFA team released the FUTTIES Dynamic Duo III challenge. For this challenge, users can obtain two new 94 OVR player items, in Roma FC midfielder Jordan Veretout, and his teammate Tammy Abraham. So, how can you get both? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo III challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete five separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1 and select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the friendly called Serie A Challenge.

The four objectives are as follows:

Serie A Assists – Assist three goals with at least eight Serie A players and three Italian players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP)

– Assist three goals with at least eight Serie A players and three Italian players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge (rewards are Gold Pack and 50 XP) Forward Thinking – Score using Forwards in four separate wins with at least eight Serie A players and three Italian players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 50 XP)

– Score using Forwards in four separate wins with at least eight Serie A players and three Italian players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 50 XP) Goal Getter – Score 15 goals with at least eight Serie A players and three Italian players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge (rewards are 94 OVR FUTTIES Jordan Veretout, Premium Gold Pack, and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals with at least eight Serie A players and three Italian players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge (rewards are 94 OVR FUTTIES Jordan Veretout, Premium Gold Pack, and 300 XP) Serie A Finisher – Score a Finesse goal in three separate matches with at least eight Serie A players, three Italian players, and 94 OVR FUTTIES Veretout in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Score a Finesse goal in three separate matches with at least eight Serie A players, three Italian players, and 94 OVR FUTTIES Veretout in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Serie A Maestro – Play four matches with at least eight Serie A players, three Italian players, and 94 OVR FUTTIES Veretout in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge (rewards are Rare Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all five, and you will receive the 94 OVR Abraham and 300 XP.

Here are the stats for the 94 OVR Veretout:

Screenshot by Gamepur

And for the Abraham:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge are as follows:

Serie A players: Min. 8

Leagues: Min. 3

This friendly has no rules set.

FUT users need to have at least eight Serie A players and three Italian players to participate in the friendly, so the requirements for the objective challenge is baked into the event. Just make sure to build your best squad possible, and add Veretout into your lineup once completing the ‘Goal Getter’ Objective.

This challenge is slated to expire on August 6.