FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Kingsley Coman SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 20, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new FUTTIES player into Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). This card gives Kingsley Coman upgraded traits, including Finesse Shot, Flair, and Flair Passes, while dropping the Injury Prone trait all of his other cards have. Plus, he’s been boosted all the way to 96 OVR, making him a great pickup for anyone with a French or Bundesliga squad. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

FUTTIES Kingsley Coman SBC requirements

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, players need to complete a single lineup. As always, this comes with its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while you build the squad.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Luis Diaz SBC – Requirements and solutions

Here are the requirements:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC will run you right around 120,000 Coins. That’s very cheap for a card of this caliber. If you can fit him into your team, we recommend completing this one. Here is a solution to help you out.

ST : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CAM : CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) RM : RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)

: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR) CDM : CAM Signature Signings Kevin De Bruyne (93 OVR)

: CAM Signature Signings Kevin De Bruyne (93 OVR) CDM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB : ST Winter Wildcards Kingsley Coman (89 OVR)

: ST Winter Wildcards Kingsley Coman (89 OVR) CB : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) RB : RB Ones To Watch Denzel Dumfries (86 OVR)

: RB Ones To Watch Denzel Dumfries (86 OVR) GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

This SBC expires on July 27.