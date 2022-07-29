FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Nicolo Barella SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 FUTTIES promo continues with a brand new Squad Building Challenge. On July 29, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new challenge that features a 96 OVR FUTTIES player item of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. How can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements for this SBC and some solutions that should be of help.

How to complete FUTTIES Barella SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:

Italy

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 200,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Italy

ST: Future Stars ST Ferran Torres (92 OVR)

Future Stars ST Ferran Torres (92 OVR) LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Florian Neuhaus (82 OVR)

CM Florian Neuhaus (82 OVR) MCM: ST Roger Salvador (80 OVR)

ST Roger Salvador (80 OVR) RCM: TOTW CM Luis Alberto (88 OVR)

TOTW CM Luis Alberto (88 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB: CM Jose Campana (82 OVR)

CM Jose Campana (82 OVR) GK: GK Alessio Cragno (81 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LM: LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR)

LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR) RM: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) RCM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) CDM: CDM Maximillian Arnold (81 OVR)

CDM Maximillian Arnold (81 OVR) LB: LB Andrew Robertson (87 OVR)

LB Andrew Robertson (87 OVR) LCB: CB Raphael Varane (86 OVR)

CB Raphael Varane (86 OVR) RCB: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR) RB: RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on August 5.