FIFA 22: How to complete FUTTIES Nicolo Barella SBC – Requirements and solutions
A star of Inter Milan.
The FIFA 22 FUTTIES promo continues with a brand new Squad Building Challenge. On July 29, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new challenge that features a 96 OVR FUTTIES player item of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. How can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements for this SBC and some solutions that should be of help.
How to complete FUTTIES Barella SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:
Italy
- Starting players – 11
- Italy players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 200,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Italy
- ST: Future Stars ST Ferran Torres (92 OVR)
- LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Florian Neuhaus (82 OVR)
- MCM: ST Roger Salvador (80 OVR)
- RCM: TOTW CM Luis Alberto (88 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: CM Jose Campana (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Alessio Cragno (81 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LM: LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR)
- RM: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Maximillian Arnold (81 OVR)
- LB: LB Andrew Robertson (87 OVR)
- LCB: CB Raphael Varane (86 OVR)
- RCB: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)
- RB: RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on August 5.