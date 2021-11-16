FIFA 22: How to complete Numbers Up Lorezno Insigne SBC – Requirements and solutions
A star-studded SBC.
On November 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team unveiled another Numbers Up Squad Building Challenge in Football Ultimate Team. A new SBC featuring Napoli winger and Adidas user Lorezno Insigne is available, as FIFA users can now obtain an 87 OVR player item of the Italian attacker. By the way, we should mention that this item is eligible for a future upgrade for a future upgrade down the road. Here’s a look at the requirements and solutions.
How to complete Numbers Up Lorenzo Insigne SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Italy players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Insigne wears an Adidas X out on the pitch, meaning that this card has boosted Pace attributes.
Solutions
This upgraded Insigne will cost around 100,000 Coins to get. This card will go up in value, thanks to the future upgrades, so it should be worth the investment down the road.
Here’s a look at potential solutions:
National Duty
- ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- RM: TOTW RW Everton (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)
- LB: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- RB: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
This challenge will expire on November 23.