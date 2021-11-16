FIFA 22: How to complete Numbers Up Lorezno Insigne SBC – Requirements and solutions

On November 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team unveiled another Numbers Up Squad Building Challenge in Football Ultimate Team. A new SBC featuring Napoli winger and Adidas user Lorezno Insigne is available, as FIFA users can now obtain an 87 OVR player item of the Italian attacker. By the way, we should mention that this item is eligible for a future upgrade for a future upgrade down the road. Here’s a look at the requirements and solutions.

How to complete Numbers Up Lorenzo Insigne SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

National Duty

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Italy players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – Min. 1

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Insigne wears an Adidas X out on the pitch, meaning that this card has boosted Pace attributes.

Solutions

This upgraded Insigne will cost around 100,000 Coins to get. This card will go up in value, thanks to the future upgrades, so it should be worth the investment down the road.

Here’s a look at potential solutions:

National Duty

ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR) LM: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) RM: TOTW RW Everton (83 OVR)

TOTW RW Everton (83 OVR) LCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) LW: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)

CM Thiago (86 OVR) LB: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

CB David Alaba (84 OVR) RB: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

This challenge will expire on November 23.