FIFA 22: How to complete Ones to Watch Andre Silva SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s the first full week of FIFA 22, and the start of the weekend usually means new Football Ultimate Team (FUT) content. That’s especially true this week, as EA Sports has kicked off the Ones to Watch promo, which highlights some of the biggest names that moved destinations this past summer. On October 1, a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) was released, as users can now add an 84 OVR Ones to Watch player item of new RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva to their collection.

So, how you can add the Portuguese sensation to your FUT lineup? Here’s what you need to do.

How to complete Ones to Watch Andre Silva SBC

Here’s a look the attributes for the OTW Silva as of October 1:

Screenshot from Gamepur

For those who might be new to FIFA or Football Ultimate Team, Squad Building Challenges are challenges that ask players to collect player items, and add those cards to lineup. These lineups must meet certain requirements, which can range from meeting a certain OVR, to also having a certain amount of Chemistry.

You’ll only need one lineup and 11 players for this challenge. Here are the requirements for this SBC, which is set to the 4-2-3-1 formation:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Screenshot from Gamepur

Solutions

For the first big SBC of the year, FIFA players won’t need a Team of the Week item or high-end cards. In fact, thanks to the modest requirements and current state of the Transfer Market, you really only need about 10,000-11,000 to finish this SBC.

Here’s a solution should you need one:

ST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) LCAM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) MCAM: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Florian Neuhaus (82 OVR)

CM Florian Neuhaus (82 OVR) RCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RCB: GK Kevin Trapp (82 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (82 OVR) RB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

This SBC is slated to expire on October 8.