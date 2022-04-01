FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Eran Zahavi SBC – Requirements and solutions

Alongside all of the new Showdown Series cards added to FIFA 22 on April 1, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team added a new Player of the Month from the Eredivisie. This month, it’s PSV’s Eran Zahavi taking home the award after nabbing one goal from every league game in March. Let’s see how to add him to your club.

How to complete POTM Eran Zahavi SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete a single starting lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind as you work on it:

Starting players – 11

Eredivisie players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Solution

Zahavi’s SBC is only 15,000 Coins. The cheapest 86 OVR player on the market is 13,000 Coins so even if you end up using him for fodder, he’s not a bad price. Here is a solution to help you out:

LW : LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) RW : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LM : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CM : CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) CM : CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) RM : RM Rafa (82 OVR)

: RM Rafa (82 OVR) CB : CB Daley Blind (82 OVR)

: CB Daley Blind (82 OVR) CB : CB Andreas Christensen (80 OVR)

: CB Andreas Christensen (80 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 29.