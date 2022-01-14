FIFA 22: How to complete Premier League Malang Sarr League Player Objectives challenge

Back in November, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released new sets of League Player Objectives challenges. The live content is in a bit of a lull thanks to the impending launch of the Team of the Year, so EA has headed back to the League Players in mid-January. A new 86 OVR player item of Chelsea back Malang Sarr is now available, and here’s how you can get it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Objectives challenge, FIFA players will need to complete five objectives. All of this must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. This Friendly mode can be found in the Friendlies section in the FUT Online play menu.

The objectives are as follows:

Pure Winner – Win 10 matches using only Premier League players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

– Win 10 matches using only Premier League players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Golden Boot – Score 30 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Score 30 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Distribution King – Assist 20 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist 20 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Crossing Signal – Assist with a Cross using Premier League players in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist with a Cross using Premier League players in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable)) Boxed Lunch – Score a goal from Outside the Box using Premier League players in eight separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

The team requirements for the Managerial Masterpiece FUT Friendly are as follows:

Team Overall Rating – Max. 77

88 or Higher OVR players – Max. 1

Loan players – Max. 1

Much like with the Manquillo challenge, users will need a starting lineup full of Premier League players. Because of the Team Overall Rating requirement, a tough decision must be made: should you use a balanced squad, or build around one or two stars? Doing the latter can compromise the overall team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. However, should you choose that option, picking the right player can do big damage against balanced teams.

One tip that we do have is to go through the full list of Premier League players try to find hidden gems in the Gold and Silver ranks. This means finding defenders and midfielders with good Pace and Dribbling, relative to the ratings. Examples include defender Emerson (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Junior Firpo (Leeds), and Alex Iwobi (Everton).

This challenge is slated to end on March 7.