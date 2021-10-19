FIFA 22: How to complete Record Breaker Inaki Williams SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 22 has added a new type of FUT item, and it’s called Record Breakers. Record Breaker cards are meant to celebrate major accomplishments that have shattered league records, and the first one of the year went live on October 19. Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams has played 203 consecutive league matches for his team in the LaLiga, and in celebration of the event, a new 84 OVR card can be obtained via a SBC. How can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look at this challenge.

How to complete Record Breaker Inaki Williams SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete seven different lineups. The requirements for each are as follows:

Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Gold players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack

Rare Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Player Quality – Min. Gold

Rare players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack

El Leon inquebrantable

Starting players – 11

Athletic Club players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Furia Roja

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solutions

While this card does have tremendous pace attributes, it’s hard to justify doing this SBC for a couple of reasons. One, the price (~130,000 Coins) is extremely high for an 84 OVR card in general. Second, Williams’ card only has 2* Weak Foot, hurting this item’s true scoring potential. Unless you are a big fan of Williams or the LaLiga, you might want to skip this challenge.

However, should you want to do this SBC, here are some solutions that can help you out:

El Leon inquebrantable

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: CAM Brahim Diaz (78 OVR)

CAM Brahim Diaz (78 OVR) LM: RM Cristian Tello (79 OVR)

RM Cristian Tello (79 OVR) RM: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)

RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR) LCM: CM Andres Iniesta (80 OVR)

CM Andres Iniesta (80 OVR) RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: LB Nacho Monreal (80 OVR)

LB Nacho Monreal (80 OVR) LCB: CB Yeray Alvarez (81 OVR)

CB Yeray Alvarez (81 OVR) RCB: CB Aritz Elustondo (79 OVR)

CB Aritz Elustondo (79 OVR) RB: RWB Pedro Porro (80 OVR)

RWB Pedro Porro (80 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (81 OVR)

La Furia Roja

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LCM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) RCM: CM Piotr Zielinski (81 OVR)

CM Piotr Zielinski (81 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (82 OVR)

CB Alessio Romagnoli (82 OVR) RB: RWB Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)

RWB Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

LaLiga

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LCAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) MCAM: CM Adrien Rabiot (83 OVR)

CM Adrien Rabiot (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) RCDM: GK Emiliano Martínez (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martínez (84 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RST: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)

RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR) CAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) CDM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) LB: LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR) LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RCB: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) RB: TOTW RWB Cesar Azpiliceuta (85 OVR)

TOTW RWB Cesar Azpiliceuta (85 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

ST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) LF: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RF: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) LCM: TOTW CAM Thomas Muller (88 OVR)

TOTW CAM Thomas Muller (88 OVR) MCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) RCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RCB: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (82 OVR)

This challenge is slated to expire on October 26.