FIFA 22: How to complete Record Breaker Inaki Williams SBC – Requirements and solutions
A record-breaking item.
FIFA 22 has added a new type of FUT item, and it’s called Record Breakers. Record Breaker cards are meant to celebrate major accomplishments that have shattered league records, and the first one of the year went live on October 19. Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams has played 203 consecutive league matches for his team in the LaLiga, and in celebration of the event, a new 84 OVR card can be obtained via a SBC. How can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look at this challenge.
How to complete Record Breaker Inaki Williams SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete seven different lineups. The requirements for each are as follows:
Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Gold players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack
Rare Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Player Quality – Min. Gold
- Rare players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack
El Leon inquebrantable
- Starting players – 11
- Athletic Club players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 81
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
La Furia Roja
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Gold Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solutions
While this card does have tremendous pace attributes, it’s hard to justify doing this SBC for a couple of reasons. One, the price (~130,000 Coins) is extremely high for an 84 OVR card in general. Second, Williams’ card only has 2* Weak Foot, hurting this item’s true scoring potential. Unless you are a big fan of Williams or the LaLiga, you might want to skip this challenge.
However, should you want to do this SBC, here are some solutions that can help you out:
El Leon inquebrantable
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: CAM Brahim Diaz (78 OVR)
- LM: RM Cristian Tello (79 OVR)
- RM: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Andres Iniesta (80 OVR)
- RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Nacho Monreal (80 OVR)
- LCB: CB Yeray Alvarez (81 OVR)
- RCB: CB Aritz Elustondo (79 OVR)
- RB: RWB Pedro Porro (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (81 OVR)
La Furia Roja
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Piotr Zielinski (81 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (82 OVR)
- RB: RWB Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- MCAM: CM Adrien Rabiot (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)
- RCDM: GK Emiliano Martínez (84 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RST: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)
- CAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RWB Cesar Azpiliceuta (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- LF: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RF: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LCM: TOTW CAM Thomas Muller (88 OVR)
- MCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Samir Handanovic (82 OVR)
This challenge is slated to expire on October 26.