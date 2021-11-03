FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Marco Verratti SBC – Requirements and solutions

On November 3, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Team of the Week, plus a new Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players can now try to acquire an 89 OVR Rulebreakers card of PSG midfielder Marco Verratti. So, what do you need to do in order to add the Italian star to your team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Rulebreakers Marco Verratti SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four different challenges. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for the four are as follows:

Rulebreakers

Starting players – 11

Rulebreakers players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – Min. 1

PSG players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min, 70

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Solutions

In total, this SBC should cost you around 130,000 Coins. Here are some potential solutions:

Rulebreakers

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Ivan Perisic (81 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (81 OVR) RM: RW Dejan Kulusevski (81 OVR)

RW Dejan Kulusevski (81 OVR) LCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) CM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Diego Godin (80 OVR)

CB Diego Godin (80 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: Rulebreaker RM Tom Barkhuizen (82 OVR)

Rulebreaker RM Tom Barkhuizen (82 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Ligue 1

LST: ST Joaquin Correa (83 OVR)

ST Joaquin Correa (83 OVR) RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LCAM: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) RCAM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) LCDM: CB Felipe (82 OVR)

CB Felipe (82 OVR) RCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

CB David Alaba (84 OVR) RCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

National Duty

LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) CDM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)

CDM Rodri (86 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: TOTW CB Matthias Ginter (86 OVR)

TOTW CB Matthias Ginter (86 OVR) RB: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on November 10.