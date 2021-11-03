FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Marco Verratti SBC – Requirements and solutions
A big name from PSG.
On November 3, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Team of the Week, plus a new Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players can now try to acquire an 89 OVR Rulebreakers card of PSG midfielder Marco Verratti. So, what do you need to do in order to add the Italian star to your team? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Rulebreakers Marco Verratti SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four different challenges. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for the four are as follows:
Rulebreakers
- Starting players – 11
- Rulebreakers players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – Min. 1
- PSG players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min, 70
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Italy players – Min. 1
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Solutions
In total, this SBC should cost you around 130,000 Coins. Here are some potential solutions:
Rulebreakers
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Ivan Perisic (81 OVR)
- RM: RW Dejan Kulusevski (81 OVR)
- LCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Diego Godin (80 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: Rulebreaker RM Tom Barkhuizen (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Ligue 1
- LST: ST Joaquin Correa (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LCAM: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CB Felipe (82 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- GK: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
National Duty
- LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- RST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: TOTW CB Matthias Ginter (86 OVR)
- RB: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Sommer (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on November 10.