FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Michail Antonio Objectives challenge

On October 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped the latest promo for Football Ultimate Team. It’s Rulebreakers time, and in addition to new players being added to packs, a new Objectives challenge was also released. FIFA players can attempt to acquire an 84 OVR Rulebreakers card of West Ham striker Michail Antonio, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete Rulebreakers Antonio Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select ‘Play Online’ to locate the Red Links friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Friendly Finery – Score a finesse goal in 11 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score a finesse goal in 11 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP) On the Head! – Score three headers in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score three headers in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Physical Passer – Assist four goals with min. 75 PHY in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals with min. 75 PHY in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Go for Glory – Win by min. two goals in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

Those who complete all five will receive 300 XP and the Rulebreakers Antonio card.

The requirements for the Red Links friendly are as follows:

Leagues – Min. 6

Countries/Regions – Min. 6

Team Chemistry – Max. 40

Loan Players – Max. 1

Online friendlies can be quite the grind, so it’s important to try to find players who fit the meta, plus ones that can help you meet the requirements for these objectives.

Here’s an example of one lineup that could try to run. It might not be the best in terms of overall, it does meet the minimum team requirements, and only costs around 30,000 Coins:

Formation – 4-1-2-1-2

LST: ST Wissam Ben Yedder (84 OVR)

RST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)

LM: LM Allan Saint-Maximin (79 OVR)

RM: RM Adama Traore (79 OVR)

CAM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

CDM: CM Koke (85 OVR)

LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

RCB: CB Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

RB: RB Rafael Carvajal (85 OVR)

GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

Bold denotes PHY of 75 or greater.

This challenge is slated to expire on November 5.