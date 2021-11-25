FIFA 22: How to complete Serie A Gregoire Defrel League Player Objectives challenge

A new FIFA 22 League Player challenge dropped on November 25, and this one is for the Serie A fans. A new 86 OVR player item, featuring Sassuolo attacking midfielder Gregoire Defrel, is now available in FUT for a limited time. In order to obtain it, you will need to do some grinding to complete objectives. So, what needs to be done? Let’s take a look at the objectives.

How to complete Serie A League Player Gregoire Defrel Objectives challenge

To complete this Objectives challenge, FIFA players will need to complete five objectives, all of this must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. This Friendly mode can be found in the Friendlies section in the FUT Online play menu.

The objectives are as follows:

Serie A Marathon – Win 10 matches using only Serie A players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

– Win 10 matches using only Serie A players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Scoring Machine – Score 30 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Score 30 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Parcel Delivery – Assist 20 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist 20 goals using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Volley to Volley – Score a Volley using Serie A players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

– Score a Volley using Serie A players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Italian Finishing – Score with a Finesse shot using Serie A players in eight separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

The team requirements for the Managerial Masterpiece FUT Friendly are as follows:

Team Overall Rating – Max. 77

88 or Higher OVR players – Max. 1

Loan players – Max. 1

Obviously, you will need a starting lineup full of Serie A players, Our advice is to do one of two things: build a balanced group of starters, or load up the front with quick attackers that have strong dribbling and shooting attributes. There’s no right way to get all of the wins and goals necessary to complete this challenge, so pick whichever route works best for you.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 24, 2022.