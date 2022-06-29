FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Silver Stars Bebe Objectives challenge

The second week of the FIFA 22 Shapeshifters promo is in full swing, and another Silver Star Shapeshifter has arrived. A new FIFA 22 Silver Stars challenge was added to FUT on June 29. Users can now grind toward a 74 OVR Shapeshifters player item of Rayo Vallecano back Tiago Manuel Dias Correia, also known as Bebe. While this card might only have a 74 OVR rating, it does 97 Pace, 89 Physical, 85 Defending, and 4* Weak Foot. So, how can you obtain this Portuguese defender? Let’s take a look at the objectives for this week.

How to complete Shapeshifters Bebe Objectives challenge

Much like with other Silver Stars objectives, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to Play, and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Moments Bebe:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Bebe player item.

This challenge expires on July 6.