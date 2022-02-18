FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Rodrigo de Paul vs Eric Bailly SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, and that means that it is Showdown time. A new set of Showdown Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) for FIFA 22 went live on February 18, as FIFA and FUT players can now attempt to acquire two footballers to their collections. An 87 OVR item of Atletico de Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, and an 87 OVR card of Manchester United back Eric Bailly are now available for a limited time. Here’s what you need to do in order to get these challenges done.

To fully complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to complete four separate lineups of 11 players. Two of these are for the 87 OVR de Paul card, and two are for Bailly.

Here’s a look at the requirements for the de Paul SBC:

Rodrigo de Paul

Screenshot by Gamepur

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

And for Bailly:

Eric Bailly

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

Both of these challenges will most likely cost you around 180K. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

Rodrigo de Paul

Argentina

LST: TOTW ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RM: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)

RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR) LCM: CAM Mario Gotze (82 OVR)

CAM Mario Gotze (82 OVR) RCM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR) LCB: CB Daley Blind (83 OVR)

CB Daley Blind (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR)

RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

LaLiga

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LW: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR) RW: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) CM: TOTW CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR)

TOTW CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR) LCDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)

CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Eric Bailly

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LCAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) MCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LCDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)

CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) LB: LB Alex Telles (82 OVR)

LB Alex Telles (82 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)

ST Timo Werner (84 OVR) LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)

CM Thiago (86 OVR) RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR) CDM: TOTW CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR)

TOTW CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR) LB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) RB: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on February 23.