FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Rodrigo de Paul vs Eric Bailly SBC – Requirements and solutions
Down to 16.
It’s time for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, and that means that it is Showdown time. A new set of Showdown Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) for FIFA 22 went live on February 18, as FIFA and FUT players can now attempt to acquire two footballers to their collections. An 87 OVR item of Atletico de Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, and an 87 OVR card of Manchester United back Eric Bailly are now available for a limited time. Here’s what you need to do in order to get these challenges done.
To fully complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to complete four separate lineups of 11 players. Two of these are for the 87 OVR de Paul card, and two are for Bailly.
Here’s a look at the requirements for the de Paul SBC:
Rodrigo de Paul
Argentina
- Starting players – 11
- Argentina players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
And for Bailly:
Eric Bailly
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester United players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
Both of these challenges will most likely cost you around 180K. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:
Rodrigo de Paul
Argentina
- LST: TOTW ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Mario Gotze (82 OVR)
- RCM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Daley Blind (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Denzel Dumfries (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
LaLiga
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)
- RW: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- CM: TOTW CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Eric Bailly
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- MCAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Telles (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)
- CDM: TOTW CM James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR)
- LB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)
- RB: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on February 23.