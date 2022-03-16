FIFA 22: How to complete Silver Stars FUT Birthday Caoimhin Kelleher Objectives challenge

The FIFA 22 FUT Birthday promo rolls along, and a new Silver Stars challenge is set to keep the party going on for just a bit longer. In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Silver Stars challenge on March 16. The main prize for this week is a 74 OVR item that features one of the Premier League’s young goalkeepers: Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher. So, how can you add the Irish goalkeeper to your collection? Let’s take a look at the challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

FIFA players will need to complete three objectives. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. The Silver Lounge is a type of friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the FUT Birthday Kelleher:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Kelleher player item.

This challenge expires on March 23.