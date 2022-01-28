FIFA 22: How to complete TOTY Honorable Mentions Luke Shaw Objectives challenge

The FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) promo enters its second week, as it is now time to take a look at the footballers who came just a bit short of making the 12 that did. One of those names is Manchester United back Luke Shaw, as a new 87 OVR TOTY Honorable Mentions item of the English defender is now available in FUT for a limited time. So, how can you add Shaw to the collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTY Shaw Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select ‘Play Online’ to locate the TOTY Talents friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Outside Honours – Score from Outside that Box in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player)

– Score from Outside that Box in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player) Don’t Mention It – Assist four goals using a Midfielder in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents (reward is Gold Pack)

– Assist four goals using a Midfielder in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents (reward is Gold Pack) TOTY Success – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack) Forward Progress – Score in 10 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTY Talents (reward is Premium Gold Pack)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 87 OVR Shaw.

The requirements for the TOTY Talents friendly are as follows:

Clubs – Max. 1

This is a Max Chemistry friendly, so that part of lineup construction shouldn’t be a problem.

This challenge is rather straight-forward, since unlike the Moments Verde one, these objectives do not specify players to get goals or assists with players with a particular Skill Moves or Weak Foot rating. Still, we recommend stacking the front and the midfielders with Premier League players. This should help with speeding up the process of completing the challenge

This challenge is slated to expire on February 4.