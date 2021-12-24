FIFA 22: How to complete Winter Wildcards Florian Kainz SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 24, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 released new FUT content, in conjunction with the Winter Wildcards promo. In addition to a new Objectives challenge, a new Squad Building Challenge went live, with the prize being an 84 OVR card of 1. FC Koln midfielder Florian Kainz. So, how can you add the Austrian mid to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete WW Kainz SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solutions

This SBC should cost around 35,000 Coins in total. That price is a bit high for an 84 OVR at this stage of the game, although this card does have 4* Skill and 5* Weak Foot. If you need an offensive-minded left midfielder with good links to other Bundesliga players, it might be worth a shot.

Here’s a look at potential solutions:

ST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) LM: TOTW LM Gabriel Martinelli (84 OVR)

TOTW LM Gabriel Martinelli (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) RB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 31.