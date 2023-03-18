FIFA 23: How to complete 85 OVR FUT Ballers Patrick Bamford SBC – Requirements and solutions

On March 17, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team kicked off the FUT Ballers promo with a seven-part Play to Style Objectives challenge. Each day from March 17-23, the FIFA team will be dropping one SBC a day. The reward for each will be a card needed to complete Play to Style in full. On the 18th, a new FUT Ballers Squad Building Challenge went live, one that featured Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. So, how can you get 85 OVR Bamford in FIFA 23? Let’s go over what you need to do.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete the FUT Ballers Luis Diaz SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to get FUT Ballers Bamford

Screenshot by Gamepur

85 OVR FUT Ballers Bamford possesses 3-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

To complete this FUT Ballers SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup of 11 players. This lineup, which is set to the 3-5-3 formation, must meet the following requirements.:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

There are no Chemistry requirements for this challenge. Complete this SBC to receive the 85 OVR version needed to unlock Bamford’s 88 OVR card.

Solutions

Since this card is needed for the Play to Style Objectives challenge and the 88 OVR FUT Ballers Bamford, don’t expect this to cost too much. In fact, this SBC should only cost around 20,000-25,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at a set of solutions:

RB Danilo (80 OVR)

GK Adan (81 OVR)

CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

TOTW LB Arthur Masuaku (83 OVR)

This Squad Building Challenge will expire on March 31.