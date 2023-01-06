FIFA 23: How to complete Centurions Peter Gulacsi Objectives challenge

A new Football Ultimate Team promo for FIFA 23officially went live on January 6, entitled Centurions. This event is meant to celebrate those who have hit milestones of 100 appearances, goals, assists, and other major statistical markers. For this week’s Objectives challenge, users can grind towards an 87 OVR Centurions item of RB Leipzig Peter Gulacsi. So, how can you get 87 OVR Gulasci? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Gulacsi Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

The RB Leipzig goalkeeper was one of the rumored players for the Centurions promo, and a new 87 OVR card that features Gulacsi is now officially able through this challenge.

In order to complete this Centurions challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Score 8 – Score eight goals using Bundesliga players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Assist 4 – Assist four goals using Defenders (LWB/LB/CB/RB/RWB) in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and XP) Fine Finisher – Score a Finesse goal in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Win 6 – Win six Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 87 OVR Gulacsi.

There’s not much to this particular challenge; just rack up wins and make sure Bundesliga players up front to help with the ‘Score 8’ objective. Also, a good tip for the ‘Fine Finisher’ one is to use defenders that have excellent ball handling skills. Passing and Dribbling should help with that.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 13.