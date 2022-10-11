FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duos Rodrigo & Jack Harrison SBC – Requirements and solutions

On October 11, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team. For this week, two stars from Leeds United are up for grabs in FUT. Users have the chance to get 84 OVR player items for LM Jack Harrison and CAM Rodrigo. So, how can you get both? Let’s go over the requirements for this SBC, plus some solutions.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duos Chancel Mbemba and Luis Javier Suarez SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Dynamic Duos Harrison & Rodrigo SBC

To complete this Dynamic Duos SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. One corresponds with Jack Harrison, and one is for Rodrigo. Complete Harrison’s SBC and you’ll receive his 84 OVR Dynamic Duos card. To get Rodrigo, complete his SBC lineup.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Jack Harrison

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Rodrigo

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 50,000 Coins. Since Rodrigo’s card requires an 84 OVR team, expect that one to cost more.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Jack Harrison

RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Rodrigo

CAM Steven Berghuis (82 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Eduoard Mendy (86 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 18.