How to do a Cross pass in FIFA 23

Crosses in football are a strong weapon that any player should have in the passing arsenal. This move is typically involves a footballer kicking a long, stretch pass outside of the box, either on the left or right side of the pitch. This is usually done to get the ball towards the front of the net for a scoring opportunity, like a header. So, how can you do a Cross in FIFA 23? Let’s take a look at the controls that you should know.

How to do a Cross in FIFA 23

Much like with a Through Ball, the control inputs for a traditional Cross in FIFA 23 are quite simple and only require one button. To perform a Cross in FIFA 23, simply hit X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation) to pass and move the ball towards the center and in front of the net. This is for the Classic control configuration, though. If you prefer the Alternate configuration, hit either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation).

Additionally, there are a few advanced Cross pass that can be done in FIFA. Here’s a look at the controls for these:

Driven Lob Pass/Driven Cross – RB/R1 + X/Square or B/Circle

– RB/R1 + X/Square or B/Circle High Cross – LB/L1 + X/Square or B/Circle

– LB/L1 + X/Square or B/Circle Ground Cross – X/Square or B/Circle + X/Square or B/Circle

– X/Square or B/Circle + X/Square or B/Circle Whipped Cross – LB/L1 + RB/R1 + X/Square or B/Circle

– LB/L1 + RB/R1 + X/Square or B/Circle Driven Ground Cross – RB/R1 + X/Square or B/Circle + X/Square or B/Circle

Knowing how to do a Cross is important for a few reasons. Besides this move being a good weapon if you are running out of room or are looking to catch an opportunity to score in front. Crosses are also important for completing Objectives in Football Ultimate Team. In past years, accumulating assists via a Cross have been required for some FIFA Objectives challenges.