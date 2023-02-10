FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Charles De Ketelaere SBC – Requirements and solutions

AC Milan youngster Charles De Ketelaere is the subject of the latest Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23. FUT players can choose from one of two versions of De Ketelaere, either a striker that possesses better Shooting, Passing, and Defense, or a left-wing version that owns better Pace, Dribbling, and Physical attributes. Before you can choose either of the two, you’ll need to complete this SBC.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Academy Jacob Ramsey Objectives challenge

How to complete Future Stars De Ketelaere SBC

Future Stars ST De Ketelaere possesses 4-star Skill Moves and a 5-star Weak Foot. Future Stars LW De Ketelaere, meanwhile, has 4-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Moves attributes.

Much like with Moments Richarlison, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups in order to complete this SBC in full. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Serie A

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 320,000 Coins as of this writing. Keep in mind that you can relatively easily farm some cheap fodder via the Future Stars Swaps program, bringing that price down a bit. Here are solutions for the four components of this SBC:

Serie A

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Habib Diallo (83 OVR)

Top Form

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Predrag Rajkovic (84 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 17.