FIFA 23: How to complete Rulebreakers Paulinho Objectives challenge

With the Rulebreakers promo starting in FIFA 23 on October 14, EA Sports have dropped in several new player cards that should change up the game. One of these is Rulebreakers Paulinho from Bayer Leverkusen, and he’s one you can earn without opening packs or buying him off of the transfer market. Paulinho is available in Objectives, meaning it’s only a matter of time and effort before he’s in your squad. Let’s take a look at everything you need to do.

All FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Paulinho Objectives

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Objective set, you’ll need to successfully finish four different challenges. All of these must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush. For that particular Friendly, you’ll need a team with a minimum of three different clubs and regions. You also can only use one loan player, making this a relatively easy lineup to build. You will need a team filled with Bundesliga and Brazilian players to complete the Objectives, so keep that in mind. It should also be noted that this is a “No Rules” Friendly, so expect a lot of slide tackles and offsides.

Here are the four challenges you need to complete:

Crossing Gaurd – Assist 6 goals with crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush (rewards are 300 XP and 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

Assist 6 goals with crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush (rewards are 300 XP and 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Samba Swerve – Score 7 goals using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush (rewards are 300 XP and Gold Pack (Untradeable))

Score 7 goals using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush (rewards are 300 XP and Gold Pack (Untradeable)) Score and Assist – Score and assist using Bundesliga players in 7 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush (rewards are 300 XP and Two Players Pack (Untradeable))

Score and assist using Bundesliga players in 7 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush (rewards are 300 XP and Two Players Pack (Untradeable)) Win 3 – Win 3 matches with min. 3 Bundesliga players and min. 3 Brazilian players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush (rewards are 300 XP and Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable))

Once you complete all four, you’ll be rewarded with 300 XP and the 84 OVR version of Paulinho.

This Objectives challenge will expire on October 21.