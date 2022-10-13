FIFA 23: How to complete POTM Niclas Füllkrug SBC – Requirements and solutions

Now that the calendar has rolled on to October, it’s time for FIFA 23 to celebrate the Bundesliga Player of the Month. There’s a somewhat surprising name at the top of the heap of great players out of the German league. It’s none other than Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug. The center-forward has been on a tear to start the season, so it’s not too surprising to see him pop up in this spot. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your club.

POTM Niclas Füllkrug SBC requirements

Screenshot by Gamepur

This SBC requires a single starting lineup to complete. Fortunately, there’s no chemistry requirement involved with this one, so you won’t need to break the bank to finish this one. Here are the requirements:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

POTM Niclas Füllkrug Solutions

This SBC is going to run you just under 20,000 Coins. While it’s on the cheaper side, Füllkrug definitely isn’t the best player in the Bundesliga. Unless you’re a fan of the player or team, we’d recommend staying away. That said, here is a solution if you want to complete it:

ST Dusan Vlahovic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

LW Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

LM Munniain (84 OVR)

CDM Thomas Partey (84 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumman (83 OVR)

This SBC will expire on November 17.