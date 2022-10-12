FIFA 23: How to complete Squad Foundations Pedro Marques Objectives challenge

On October 12, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team introduced Squad Foundations into FUT. This concept has become popular over the last few years and FIFA 23 is no different. The first league to get a boost is the Eredivisie, which includes an 84 OVR version of striker Pedro Marques. The Portuguese youngster laces his boots up for NEC, but you can add him to your lineup by completing his set of Objective challenges. Here’s how to get him into your club.

Squad Foundations Pedro Marques full Objectives list

To complete Marques’ Objectives, you’ll need to complete five different challenges. All of these must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode, which requires you use a team with a max rating of 80 and only one loan player. On top of that, you’ll need to win and score with Eredivisie players, so you might as well fill your team with players like RTTK Savio Moreira and POTM Cody Gakpo. Here are the five challenges:

Dutch Brilliance – Win 8 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece using a starting 11 of Eredivisie players (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Win 8 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece using a starting 11 of Eredivisie players (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable)) Raining Goals – Score 20 goals using Eredivisie players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

– Score 20 goals using Eredivisie players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable)) Goal Dispenser – Assist 10 goals using Eredivisie players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist 10 goals using Eredivisie players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable)) Time to Shine – Score a finesse goal using Eredivise players in 4 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Score a finesse goal using Eredivise players in 4 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Find the Lane – Assist using a through ball using Eredivisie players in 4 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)))

This Objective set will expire on January 20, 2023, giving you plenty of time to work your way through all of the challenges at your own pace.