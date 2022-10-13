FIFA 23: How to complete Squad Foundations Abel Ruiz Objectives challenge

October 13 brought another Squad Foundations player to FUT in FIFA 23. This time around, FIFA players can earn Braga ST Abel Ruiz. The young Spaniard came up through the Barcelona youth system and has been plying his trade in Portugal to modest success. Here’s how to get him into your club.

Squad Foundations Abel Ruiz full Objectives list

To complete Marques’ Objectives, you’ll need to complete five different challenges. All of these must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode, which requires you to use a team with a max rating of 80 and only one loan player. On top of that, you’ll need to win and score with Liga Portugal players, so you might as well fill your team with players from the other Squad Foundations that dropped alongside Ruiz. Here are the five challenges:

Victory in Portugal – Win 8 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece using a starting 11 of Liga Portugal players (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Win 8 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece using a starting 11 of Liga Portugal players (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable)) Perfect Twenty – Score 20 goals using Liga Portugal players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

– Score 20 goals using Liga Portugal players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable)) Playmaking Expert – Assist 10 goals using Liga Portugal players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist 10 goals using Liga Portugal players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable)) Limitless Goal Scorer – Score an outside the box goal using Liga Portugal players in 3 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Score an outside the box goal using Liga Portugal players in 3 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)) Classy Curl – Assist using a cross using Liga Portugal players in 3 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)))

This Objective set will expire on January 20, 2023, giving you plenty of time to work your way through all of the challenges at your own pace.