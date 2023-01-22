FIFA 23: How to complete End of an Era Gareth Bale SBC – Requirements and solutions

In somewhat shocking news, Welsh star and former Real Madrid standout Gareth Bale announced that he would be retiring at the age of 33. To honor the attacker/midfielder’s career, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a special 93 OVR End of an Era Bale card in Football Ultimate Team. So, how can you get End of an Era Bale? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete EOE Bale SBC

End of an Era Bale possesses 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

There are two sets of lineups that need to be completed in order to get the 93 OVR End of an Era Bale. The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

83-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions for Bale SBC

Expect this challenge to cost about 100,000 Coins, as of this writing. Given the gaudy stats of this card, this SBC seems more like a layup than anything else. For that price, it’s really hard to pass up on this 93 OVR card.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

